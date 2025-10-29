Ms. Gina Ortiz Jones was the Under Secretary of the Air Force. She was responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, comprised of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, to include organizing, training, and equipping Air and Space Forces and for the welfare of approximately 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families serving around the world. As the Under Secretary, she oversaw the Department’s annual budget of more than $173 billion and directed strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across a global enterprise.



Ms. Jones has spent her career working to protect U.S. economic and national security. Commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Boston University, Ms. Jones served as an Air Force intelligence officer and deployed to Iraq with the 18th Air Support Operations Group supporting close air support operations.



Upon separation from the Air Force, she advised on military operations in Central and South America with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade and U.S. Army South. She joined the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as an inaugural member of U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and served in the Libya Crisis Intelligence Cell.



Following an assignment as Special Advisor to the DIA Deputy Director, Ms. Jones was detailed to the Interagency Trade Enforcement Center to serve as the Intelligence Community's Senior Advisor for trade enforcement. She later joined the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as a Director for Investment, leading the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) portfolio.



EDUCATION

2003 Bachelor of Arts, East Asian Studies, Boston University, Boston, Mass.

2003 Bachelor of Arts, Economics, Boston University, Boston, Mass.

2003 Master of Arts, Economics, Boston University, Boston, Mass.

2012 Master of Arts, Global and International Studies, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.

2013 Master of Military Art and Science, U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



CAREER CHRONOLOGY

1. 2003–2006, Intelligence Officer, U.S. Air Force

2. 2006–2008, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton, U.S. Army South, Joint Base San Antonio/Fort Sam Houston, Texas

3. 2008–2011, Chief, Horn of Africa and South Team, Special Analysis Branch, U.S. Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany

4. 2013–2014, Senior Strategic Planner, Defense Intelligence Agency, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.

5. 2014–2015, Special Advisor to the Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.

6. 2016–2016, Senior Advisor, Interagency Trade Enforcement Center, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Washington, D.C.

7. 2016–2017, Director of Investment, Office of Services and Investment, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Washington, D.C.

8. 2021–present, Under Secretary of the Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.



(Current as of August 2021)