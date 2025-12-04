Ms. Danielle Metz was a member of the Senior Executive Service and served as the Director, Information Management and Technology and Deputy CIO within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Office of the Director of Administration and Management. In this role, she led the strategic modernization of the OSD IT enterprise to ensure the highest levels of DoD leadership had access to a modern, digital user experience to execute their mission. She ensured the continuous improvements of the OSD IT enterprise through strategy, governance, performance management, resource management, and stakeholder involvement.

Prior to this role, Ms. Metz served as the Deputy DoD CIO for the Information Enterprise where she provided oversight, policy guidance, and digital expertise for DoD enterprise infrastructure initiatives driving toward the objectives of digital modernization. She led Department-wide execution of strategic guidance and capabilities that included IT reform initiatives, consolidating common IT across Defense Agencies and DoD Field Activities; the successful transition of the temporary collaboration capability adopted during COVID-19 to the enduring DoD365 cloud solution; and software modernization, transforming the Department toward the faster and more secure delivery of quality software.

In her previous experience, Ms. Metz served as a policy advisor to the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Executive Office of the President leading implementation of IT modernization efforts across the Federal government. She was the Deputy Director for DoD Information Network Modernization under the Office of the DoD CIO leading implementation of DoD’s enterprise mid-point cybersecurity solution.

As a senior manager and IT specialist with the Defense Information Systems Agency, Ms. Metz spearheaded initiatives to improve DoD’s ability to protect and defend the network. Her experience includes budget planning, acquisition, policy development, and program management for large enterprise efforts such as the IT reform initiatives under the National Defense Strategy reform line of effort (i.e., cloud migration, network optimization, and office productivity and collaboration implementation for Defense Agencies and DoD Field Activities); DoD’s Single Security Architecture and Joint Regional Security Stack; and DoD’s perimeter network defense.

Ms. Metz holds a Masters in Economics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Georgia. In addition to her numerous awards, she was awarded the DefenseScoop 50 award for Defense Leadership in 2023, received a FedScoop 50 Award in both 2021 and 2022, and was an FCW Federal 100 awardee in 2020.