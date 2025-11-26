Director of Business Operations for Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Stephen Mackey joined the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Team as Director for Business Operations in March 2022. In this role Mr. Mackey managed Human Resources and Management, Resource Management, Security, Executive Correspondence, International Outreach and Policy, and Congressional Affairs.

Mr. Mackey served from 2019 to 2022 as the Senior Advisor (Senior Leader) to the Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction (OALC) at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In this role he advised the Principal Executive Director on policy, priorities, and organizational goals and objectives for OALC. Additionally, he advised the Chief Acquisition Officer on acquisition, contract administration, and supply- chain processes.

While at the VA, Mr. Mackey served a one-year detail as Executive Director for the VA Logistics Redesign (VALOR) program. In that role, he successfully integrated the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS) system with VA legacy systems. This work culminated with a successful deployment of the system at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Mackey served for 20 years as a DoD civilian prior to joining the VA. Positions included Director of Operations for an OSD level Defense Reform Team, Chief of Staff and senior civilian for a 11,000 person forward deployed Marine Corps Command, Senior Advisor to the Afghan Deputy Secretary of Defense, and Director of the Actions Division on the Joint Staff. Mr. Mackey held acquisition positions at multiple organizations. He was the Director for Operations the immediate office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (USD AT&L). He also served as Executive Director for Corporate Support at Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA). Mr. Mackey served as Secretary of the General Staff and as the Head of the Boards Team at the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Mr. Mackey was a Marine Corps Infantry Officer prior to becoming a DoD civilian. In the Marine Corps Mr. Mackey commanded rifle, recruit training, headquarters, and headquarters and service companies.

Mr. Mackey holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin (economics), Webster University (business), and the National War College (National Security Strategy). Mr. Mackey is a Defense Acquisition University level III certified Program Manager and is level I certified in Security Cooperation from the Defense Institute of Security Assistance Management.