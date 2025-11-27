Dr. Jaret C. Riddick served as the Principal Director (PD) for Autonomy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering at the Pentagon, in Washington, DC. As the Senior Defense Official responsible for unifying and advancing DOD strategy in research and capabilities for Robotic and Autonomous Systems, Dr. Riddick reported directly to the Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization. His roles and responsibilities included establishing a DOD-wide, mission-focused Roadmap; assessing the range of activities in Autonomy within DOD, OGAs, industry, academia, and internationally; leading independent technical; and conducting engagement and outreach across the DOD community.

Prior to joining the Office of the Undersecretary, Dr. Riddick spent nearly twenty years as a research engineer and technical leader at the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL), headquartered in Adelphi, MD. In his most recent leadership role with ARL, he served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives, leading Laboratory efforts focused on enterprise-level coordination for the Army’s Project Convergence; establishing the ARL Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and implementation of the ARL Technical Business Strategy.

Prior to becoming Director of Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Riddick served as Director of the Vehicle Technology Directorate (VTD) of ARL, at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), MD. During his tenure as VTD Director, he led VTD in the establishment of the Robotics Research Collaboration Campus at Graces Quarters, ARL’s 200-acre robotics research proving ground. He also led the ARL-wide effort to establish the DEVCOM Foundational Research competencies which provide ARL and DEVCOM executive leadership the basis for alignment and management of resources, people, and infrastructure at the enterprise level.

Prior to serving as VTD Director, he performed a detail assignment as Staff Specialist in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (OUSD(AT&L)), directly supporting the Deputy Director for Land Warfare and Munitions. Dr. Riddick also served a detail assignment to the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Technology, where he was the Deputy Director of the Air Systems Portfolio.

Riddick holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Howard University; a master’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in mechanics of materials from North Carolina A&T State University; and a Ph.D. degree in Engineering Mechanics from Virginia Tech. In 2017, he was awarded the Office of Secretary of Defense Award of Excellence and the Department of the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service.