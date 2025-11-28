Retired Army Major General Matt Easley was the deputy Principal Information Operations Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy working under the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations & Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD(SO/LIC)). In this role he led the Information Operations Cross Functional Team as it conducted a posture review of the Department’s information operations capabilities, developed a strategy for operation in the information environment and oversaw the strategy’s implementation.

Prior to joining ASD(SO/LIC), he served as the Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Cybersecurity within Headquarters Department of the Army, Office of the Chief Information Officer. There he modernized and oversaw the implementation of cybersecurity policy to meet contemporary cyber threats.

Highlights of MG Easley’s prior command and operational assignments include establishing the Army’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a series of command assignments with the Army Reserve’s 335th Signal Command to include battalion and brigade commands, chief of staff, and deputy commanding general – cyber. He has also held mid-grade positions as signal officer and as an instructor for the Army’s Command and General Staff College. He held junior officer positions at Fort Riley, Kansas and in Germany.

Major General Easley entered military service upon graduating from the US Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University, a PhD in Computer Science with a specialization in artificial intelligence from the University of Colorado at Boulder and is a graduate of the Army War College. His decorations include several personal awards as well as various campaign, service and unit awards.