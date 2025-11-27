Dr. David A. Honey was the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (DUSD(R&E). In this role, he assisted the Under Secretary and Chief Technology Officer in managing research, development, and prototyping activities across the Department of Defense (DoD) enterprise. He also helped oversee the activities of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center enterprise, and the Under Secretariat staff focused on developing advanced technology and capability for the U.S. military.

Dr. Honey previously served a Special Assistant to the Director, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). He has served in several other capacities at DARPA; as the Acting Deputy Director, the Director of the Strategic Technology Office (STO), Director of the Advanced Technology Office (ATO) and the Deputy Director of and program manager in the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO).

In 2019, he served as Acting Director of the Strategic Capabilities Office. From 2011-2017, he served as the Director, Science and Technology, and as the Assistant Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Science and Technology in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

From 2009 to 2011, Dr. Honey served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. He was responsible for oversight of Department of Defense science and technology programs from basic research through advanced technology development.

From 2007 to 2009, Dr. Honey was the Defense Sector General Manager and a Senior Vice President in a small business and during this time he also served on the US Air Force Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Honey is a retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who began his military career as a pilot in the B-52D and H model bombers and the FB-111 fighter-bomber, and later transitioned into managing a wide variety of R&D programs.

Dr. Honey holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in solid state science from Syracuse University, a Master of Science in optical science from the University of Arizona, a Master of Science in engineering physics from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), and a Bachelor of Science in photographic science from Rochester Institute of Technology.