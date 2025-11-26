Alexander R. Lovett

Alex Lovett is Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of War for Mission Capabilities (PTDO ASW(MC)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW(R&E)). In this role, he oversees an organization whose mission is to accelerate the development and integration of new technologies to maintain U.S. technological superiority. His responsibilities include identifying, incubating, and transitioning technologies, systems, and system-of-systems to close time-critical gaps in high-priority missions.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Lovett served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Prototyping and Experimentation for the ASW(MC). In this role, he was responsible for Joint prototyping, experimentation, and technology demonstration activities that developed and enhanced capabilities for the Services and Joint warfighter.

Previously, Mr. Lovett served as the Deputy Under Secretary of War for Advanced Systems and Concepts and as Director of the Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) Program. As the JCTD Director, he provided executive oversight for the formulation of JCTDs to address the near-term capability needs of Combatant Commanders. He served as the Special Assistant to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Rapid Fielding Directorate as the project lead for Persistent Surveillance Systems in support of Combatant Commander urgent needs.

While at the Naval Air Systems Command’s Air Warfare Center in the Aircraft and Weapons Divisions, he supervised the establishment and operation of Joint Experimental Range Complexes to support the Department of War’s developmental testing, prototyping, and capability assessment. He is a recognized expert in unmanned systems and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms and sensors.

Mr. Lovett has experience in both industry and academia. He served as Director of both the Center for Research and Innovation at the University of Vincennes and the Indiana National Guard’s Innovation, Technology and Experimentation Center. In these capacities, he supported the development, integration, demonstration, test, and assessment of transformative technologies in unmanned systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, cyber, stratospheric, and urban operations. He was an Associate Research Faculty Scientist in the Aeronautical Engineering Department of the University of Maryland. He held industry and defense positions supporting the development and testing of sensor technologies to support the National Defense Strategy.

Mr. Lovett is a retired United States Navy Captain (O-6) with 28 years of combined Active and Reserve service. He is a qualified Surface Warfare and Information Dominance Warfare Officer and has completed various command tours and deployments in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Navy Career Acquisition Professional (DAWIA Level III SPRDE) with a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification.