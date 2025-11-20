Mr. Christopher C. Collins is the Executive Director, Developmental Test, Evaluation, and Assessments (ED,DTE&A) within the Office of the Undersecretary of War Research and Engineering (OUSW(R&E)). DTE&A supports the Department of War's acquisition programs using innovative and efficient DT&E strategies to ensure production readiness and fielded systems to meet Warfighter/User needs; improve the Defense Acquisition T&E workforce "practice of the profession;" and advance T&E policy and guidance. DTE&A also conducts Independent Technical Review Assessments (ITRA) and Milestone Assessments for major acquisition programs.

Mr. Collins was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in April 2020. Prior to his appointment, he was the COMNAVSEASYSCOM Deputy for Test and Evaluation. He has also served in various engineering and test leadership positions in the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program within the Missile Defense Agency. He also completed a one-year experiential assignment with the United States Air Force on the Headquarters Staff.

Mr. Collins career began with a United States Naval Academy commission in 1984. He completed a combined Active Component and Reserve Component career and retired after 30 years at the rank of Navy Captain. While on active duty, he completed several deployments as a Navy helicopter pilot. He supported Navy technology transition initiatives and assessments at the Office of Naval Research while on reserve duty. During his reserve tenure, he held command of two Reserve Component Commands.

Mr. Collins has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He graduated with distinction from the Navy Command and Staff College (distance education) and the Air War College (in-resident). He is a graduate of the 2016 cohort of the Defense Senior Leader Development Program. He is a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps. He has achieved Level III Certification in Program Management, Engineering, and Test and Evaluation.