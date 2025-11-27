Mr. James A. Hursch, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, was appointed as Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on January 2, 2022. He left that position in January 2025.

DSCA’s mission is to advance U.S. defense and foreign policy interests by building the capacity of U.S. allies and partner nations to respond to shared challenges. DSCA oversees Security Cooperation programs including: Foreign Military Sales, Foreign Military Financing, International Military Education and Training, and DoD Humanitarian Assistance. DSCA’s component organizations include the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies, the Defense Security Cooperation University, and the Institute for Security Governance. The agency also serves as the Executive Agent for the six Department of Defense (DoD) Regional Centers for Security Studies.

Prior to joining DSCA, Mr. Hursch served as the Acting Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe and the Acting Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO. In this position, he was responsible for the formulation, coordination, and presentation of DoD policies to the U.S. Ambassador to NATO. Mr. Hursch assumed duties as Deputy Defense Advisor at the U.S. Mission in 2013.

Prior to joining the U.S. Mission, Mr. Hursch served as the Director of the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) from 2008 to 2013. There, he oversaw development and implementation of DoD technology security policies for international transfers of defense-related goods, services, and technologies.

Before his assignment to DTSA, Mr. Hursch served as a Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs from October 2007 to January 2008. He was the Office of the Secretary of Defense Deputy Director of Northern European or European Policy from July 2002 to October 2007. For portions of this period, Mr. Hursch also covered the German and Nordic portfolios. From February 1999 to June 2002, Mr. Hursch served as the Office of the Secretary of Defense/Ministry of Defense exchange officer in Denmark. From October 1996 to February 1999, Mr. Hursch was the Nordic country director in International Security Affairs, European Policy, in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Mr. Hursch first joined DSCA, then known as the Defense Security Assistance Agency (DSAA), in 1991 where his duties included working on the Excess Defense Articles program, writing reports to Congress, and working on the apportionment of Foreign Military Financing funds. He was also the country desk officer for Central Europe. From 1989 to 1991, Mr. Hursch served as a Faculty Member specializing in defense economics and international relations in the Institute of Higher Defense Studies at the National Defense University. During this time, he edited and contributed to the book Theories of International Relations, which was published in 1991. Mr. Hursch served first as a consultant to and later as a staff member of the Office of Defense Guidance and Program Planning in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from 1985 to 1989.

Mr. Hursch attended the University of Colorado where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in International Relations. He received his Master’s Degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University. He has received the Swedish Order of the Polar Star and the Finnish Order of the Lion.

He has received two Presidential Rank Awards, as well as twice receiving the Secretary of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service, covering his service at DTSA and at the US Mission to NATO.