Mr. Judd Lyons, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was appointed as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Reserve Integration on February 17, 2019. He served as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Manpower & Reserve Affairs) with specific responsibility for ensuring seamless integration of reserve affairs across the DoD. He provided strategic engagement on all Reserve Component (RC) matters, including liaison with the Reserve Forces Policy Board, the RC Chiefs, and the Council of Governors. Further, he is responsible for proactive leadership of DoD Innovative Readiness Training Program, STARBASE program, National Guard Youth Challenge, Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps policy, TRICARE Reserve Select policy, Full Time Support policy, Key Employee policy, International RC Programs, RC Mobilization Authority policy as well as RC Materiel policy including National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account (NGREA) and RC Facilities policy.

Mr. Lyons provided policy oversight and guidance to the missions of the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center (DPFSC). He previously served as DPFSC Director from August 7, 2017.

Mr. Lyons retired from the Army as a Major General after 37 years of service at the state and Federal level, in both Title 32 and Title 10 status, serving in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility. His most recent General Officer assignments immediately prior to assuming his current position include Military Deputy to the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Department of State, as well as his service performing the duties of Director of the Army National Guard. As a Major General, he also served as Adjutant General for the Nebraska National Guard. Mr. Lyons, then a Colonel, deployed to Afghanistan as Commander, 209th Regional Security Assistance Command, Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix V.

Mr. Lyons holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bellevue University and a Master of Science degree from the U.S. Army War College. He is a graduate of CAPSTONE, George C. Marshall Senior Executive Seminar, National and International Security Course at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Army Strategic Leadership Development Program, and the Joint Senior Reserve Officer Course.