Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost served as the 14th Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, one of 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense. USTRANSCOM’s mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary, respond to win decisively.

Gen. Van Ovost has a diverse operational and training background, which includes command of an air refueling squadron, a flying training wing and the Presidential Airlift Wing. She is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and a command pilot with more than 4,200 hours in more than 30 aircraft, including the C-32A, C-17A, C-141B, KC-135R and KC-46A.

She has held several staff and joint assignments, serving as the Director of Staff for Headquarters Air Force, the Vice Director of the Joint Staff, the Deputy Director for Politico-Military Affairs (Europe, NATO, Russia), Strategic Plans and Policy Directorate (J5), Joint Staff, the Director of Mobility Forces for U.S. Central Command, the Vice Commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, and the Joint Operations Division Chief, Operations and Plans Directorate (J3), USTRANSCOM.

Gen. Van Ovost graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1988 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. She also holds master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from California State University, and Military Arts and Sciences, and Strategic Studies from the Air War College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Her decorations and awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster.

Prior to her current position, Gen. Van Ovost served as the Commander, Air Mobility Command.

(Current as of June 2023)