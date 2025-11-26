Mr. Richard Kidd, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment & Energy Resilience. In this position, he provided policy and governance for programs and activities that enable resilience and cyber-secure energy for weapon systems and installations. This included budgetary, policy, and management oversight of programs related to climate change, compliance with environmental laws, prevention of pollution, management of natural and cultural resources, and cleanup of contaminated sites, as well as energy resilience, risk, and performance.

Prior to that position, Mr. Kidd served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategic Integration where he led the strategy development, resource requirements, and overall business transformation processes for the Office within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. He was responsible for developing and monitoring performance metrics for the Army’s installation management community as well as leading a strategic effort to examine options for future Army installations.

Throughout Mr. Kidd’s career, he has served in various leadership positions including Executive Director for the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (FPISC), a Federal entity in which he helped stood up. He was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Sustainability within the Army and was responsible for the oversight and implementation of all programs and initiatives related to Energy Security and Sustainability. Mr. Kidd also held a position with the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy where he was responsible for leading the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP).

Mr. Kidd received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and attained a Master’s Degree in Public and Private Management from Yale University in Connecticut in 1993.