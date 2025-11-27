Ms. Lisa P. Smith, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Product Support and serves as the principal advisor to the Office of the Secretary of War(OSW) leadership on policies, procedures, and actions related to the readiness and sustainability of major weapon systems. She is responsible for the development and implementation of acquisition and sustainment strategies and processes providing the Warfighter with cost-effective weapon system readiness across the life cycle. In addition, Ms. Smith coordinates and synchronizes ASD(S) international and partner engagements. She also manages the logistics and acquisition workforce for the Department of War. She assumed her current position in April 2021.

Ms. Smith entered Civil Service in February 1986 through the Professional and Administrative Career outstanding scholar program at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and has over 35 years of logistics, acquisition, and supply chain experience. She has held leadership positions in the Office of Secretary of Defense and the Department of Air Force to include Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Materiel Readiness), Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Logistics and Materiel Readiness), Office of Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics), Washington, D.C. and the Deputy Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Prior to her current assignment, Ms. Smith was the Deputy Director of Logistics, Deputy Chief of Staff of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Force, Washington, D.C. She was responsible for supporting the Director of Logistics by providing executive leadership and direction for organizing, training and equipping more than 180,000 technicians and managers maintaining the aerospace weapons system inventory. Ms. Smith assisted with providing strategic direction for material and equipment management, logistics readiness, munition and maintenance policy, fuels, vehicle management and operations, distribution, personal property and passenger traffic management.

Ms. Smith has received several awards to include Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service; Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics) Award for Excellence; Assistant Secretary of Defense (Logistics and Materiel Readiness) Award for Excellence; Meritorious Civilian Service Award (2); and Exemplary Civilian Service Award (3). She is Level III certified in Lifecycle Logistics and Program Management.