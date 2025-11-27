Ron Tickle

Mr. Ronald Tickle is a member of the Senior Executive Service and currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Real Property in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSW (A&S)), U.S. Department of War.



Prior to OUSW (A&S), from August 2014 to January 2016, Mr. Tickle served as the Director, Operations, Readiness and Sustainment in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment). His responsibilities included coordination with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and other agencies on a wide range of encroachment, readiness, and sustainability matters, including identifying and addressing potential impacts from wind farms, transmission lines, and other energy and non-energy projects.



Prior to his position on the ASN EI&E staff, Mr. Tickle served for over 20 years in numerous capacities on the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) staff. From 2011 to 2014, he was Branch Head for Readiness Sustainment and Compatibility. In this capacity he was responsible for ensuring the Navy’s ability to continue to train and test in the face of increasing external pressures. His responsibilities included coordination with the DoD Siting Clearinghouse, implementation of the National Ocean Council Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning process, and assessing wind turbine development and its impacts on low-level training as well as electromagnetic interference with radar and navigation aids.



Additionally, while on the OPNAV staff, Mr. Tickle served for 10 years as Branch Head for the Operational Environmental Readiness and Planning Branch, which was responsible for environmental planning, marine mammal compliance, and natural resources preservation. In this position he initiated the Navy’s Tactical Theater and Planning Program (TAP) that resulted in the first comprehensive fleet training environmental planning effort, and the first-ever Marine Mammal Protection Act authorizations for Navy training and testing activities. Prior to that position, Mr. Tickle served as the Head of the Shore Compliance Branch, where he was responsible for environmental compliance worldwide at Navy facilities. Mr. Tickle began his career at the Naval Energy and Environmental Support Activity, Port Hueneme, CA, where he worked in the installation restoration program.



Mr. Tickle earned a Master’s Degree of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from West Virginia University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California.



Mr. Tickle has earned numerous Special Act Awards and recognition for his actions. Most notably, he was awarded the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal by the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Logistics) and was presented the Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal by the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Fleet Readiness and Logistics).