Christopher P. Maier was the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict. Among his responsibilities were all special operations, irregular warfare, counterterrorism, and information operations policy issues and the oversight of special operations peculiar administrative matters, on behalf of the Secretary.

He previously led the Department of Defense's Defeat-ISIS Task Force from its inception until disestablishment, charged with policy and strategy development, international negotiations, oversight, authorities review, and national-level interagency implementation of the Department's role in the U.S. Government's campaign to achieve an enduring defeat of ISIS. In this role, he also directed the Secretary of Defense's leadership of the Defense Ministry components of the 80+ international members of the Defeat-ISIS Coalition.

From July 2015 to September 2017, Mr. Maier served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism. In this role, Mr. Maier led the Department's policies, plans, authorities and resources related to special operations and irregular warfare, with special emphasis on counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, unconventional warfare, information operations and sensitive special operations.

Before moving to the Department of Defense, Mr. Maier held a number of positions at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), including Senior Advisor to the Director, Chief of Strategic Assessments and Regional Planning, and Chief of Staff in the Directorate of Strategic Operational Planning.

From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Maier served on the National Security Council Staff as a director for counterterrorism. In addition to his government experience, Mr. Maier worked for over five years as a strategy and management consultant to a variety of commercial, government, and nonprofit organizations.

Originally from California, Mr. Maier earned degrees from the University of California, Berkeley and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is an officer in the Air National Guard.