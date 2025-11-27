The Honorable Ronald S. Moultrie was sworn in as Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security (USDI&S) on June 1, 2021. In this role, he served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on intelligence, counterintelligence, and security matters. He retired in February 2024.

Mr. Moultrie exercised authority, direction, and control on behalf of the Secretary of Defense over all intelligence and security organizations within the Department of Defense (DoD), including the National Security Agency (NSA), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and the intelligence components of the combatant commands and military services. He also was dual-hatted as the Director of Defense Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and reported to the DNI in this capacity.

Prior to becoming Under Secretary of Defense(I&S), Mr. Moultrie’s 36+ year career included serving in Senior Leadership positions throughout the DoD and the National Intelligence Community (NIC). He retired from the DoD in 2015, as NSA’s Director of Operations.

Mr. Moultrie’s previous NIC roles included his service as a senior member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) responsible for a major office within the Directorate of Science & Technology (DS&T) and as a Senior Executive Officer serving the DNI. He later rejoined NSA as a Senior Executive, where he remained until retirement.

More recently, Mr. Moultrie was a Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Navy, playing an instrumental role in the Department of the Navy (DON) Comprehensive Cybersecurity Review. He subsequently led the crafting of a digital roadmap to better optimize the Department’s focus on cybersecurity, data analytics and infrastructure, and emerging technologies such as AI/Machine Learning, 5 and 6G, and Quantum computing.

Mr. Moultrie is the recipient of a Presidential Rank Award, two Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Awards, the DNI Seal Medallion, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the CIA Donovan Award, the NRO Gold Medal, and is a three-time recipient of NSA’s highest award - the Exceptional Civilian Service Award. While on active duty, Mr. Moultrie received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (DMSM) and U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service Medal (MSM).

Mr. Moultrie holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Intelligence from the National Intelligence University, a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude in Business Management from the University of Maryland, a Russian Language degree from the Defense Language Institute at Monterey, and completed Senior Executive studies at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Mr. Moultrie is married and lives in Maryland.