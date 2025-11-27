Acting Principal Director for Cyber in the Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Mr. Ian Crone joined the Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization as the Acting Principal Director for Cyber and the Director for Cyber Initiatives in July 2021. In this role, Mr. Crone is responsible for leading the Department of Defense’s research and engineering efforts needed to maintain competitive advantage in the cyberspace domain.

Prior to this position, Mr. Crone served as a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the Information Innovation Office, where his focus was on developing next-generation cyberspace operations capabilities, including development of large-scale data analytics capabilities to track cyber adversary operations, new approaches for securing weapons systems and embedded devices by leveraging side-channel analysis techniques, and alternative concepts of cyberspace operations to enable cyber power projection.

Prior to joining DARPA, Mr. Crone supported the Office of Naval Research (ONR), where he supported the creation of a new cybersecurity research portfolio, including strategy, budgetary, and technical leadership responsibilities. His efforts there led to the successful transition of emerging technologies into operations, satisfying Urgent Operational Needs from multiple combatant commands.

Before his work with ONR, Mr. Crone served as an intelligence officer in the United States Navy, where he acted as project manager and liaison while attached to Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group. He was also a founding member of the Chief of Naval Operations’ Rapid Innovation Cell, where he contributed to projects exploring innovative challenges and potential solutions across cybersecurity, autonomous systems, and personnel management topics.

Mr. Crone holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Columbia University, and a Masters of Security Studies from Georgetown University.