Michael B. Donley is the former Director, Administration and Management (DA&M) and Principal Staff Assistant to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense for organizational and management matters. The DA&M manages the Pentagon Reservation, including all construction, renovation, facility operations, maintenance, and security; provides administrative, personnel, and budget support to OSD, selected Defense Agencies, and DoD personnel in the National Capital Region; and supervises Washington Headquarters Services (a DoD Field Activity) and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.



Mr. Donley was appointed DA&M in May 2021 and previously served in the same position from May 2005 to June 2008. He was most recently a Trustee and Chairman of the Board for The Aerospace Corporation, a Federally-Funded Research and Development Corporation (2013-2021), and was an independent defense consultant.

He has also served as Secretary of the Air Force (2008-2013); Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Financial Management & Comptroller) (1989-1993); Deputy Executive Secretary, National Security Council (1987-1989); Director of Defense Programs, National Security Council (1984-1987); Professional Staff Member, Senate Committee on Armed Services (1981-1984); and Legislative Assistant, U.S. Senate (1979-1981).

Mr. Donley served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975 and holds B.A. and M.A. degrees in International Relations from the University of Southern California.

He is a recipient of the Department of Defense medal for Distinguished Public Service and equivalent awards from the Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Mr. Donley also received the W. Stuart Symington and General Bernard Schriever awards from the Air Force Association, and is the 9th recipient of the Air Force Order of the Sword, an honor conferred by Air Force enlisted personnel.