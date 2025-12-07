Samuel J. Brannen

Sam Brannen was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans and Posture in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (OUSDP). He was responsible for developing and implementing policy, strategic guidance, and oversight of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) operational planning and overseas posture.

Mr. Brannen has over 17 years of experience as a long-range analyst, strategist, and advisor to senior leaders in government, civil society, and business. He previously served in the Pentagon under four secretaries of defense, supporting top officials in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy on strategy development, and U.S.-Turkey and NATO affairs. Prior to rejoining OUSDP, he was the founding director of the Risk and Foresight Group at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and before that served as Director of Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council. He also was an adjunct faculty member at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School where he taught on strategic foresight in international relations.

He holds a master’s degree in international affairs from the George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Trinity University in Texas. He is a recipient of the Secretary of Defense Award for Excellence, Department of State Superior Honor Award, and Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service.