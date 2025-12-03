Retired Fleet Master Chief Donald O. Myrick is the former seventh command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command and the first member of the United States Navy to hold the position. He is the principal advisor to the combatant commander and senior staff on all matters concerning joint force integration, readiness, professional development, and effective utilization of the workforce. He guides development and implementation of command policy and ensures the strategic focus and synchronized efforts of more than 122,000 military and civilian warfighters providing global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.

Fleet Master Chief Myrick is a native of Los Angeles, California, and a 1985 graduate of Fremont High School. He enlisted in the Navy in June 1986 under the Delayed Entry Program and began active service in August 1986.

He attended basic training at Recruit Training Command, Orlando, Florida, and Ships Serviceman “A” School in Meridian, Mississippi.

He earned Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Arts Degrees from Thomas Edison State University and an Executive Leadership MBA from James Madison University.

His afloat assignments include service aboard USS KITTY HAWK (CV 63), USS PEORIA (LST 1183), USS BOXER (LHD 4), and USS LAKE CHAMPLAIN (CG 57).

His ashore tours include Transient Personnel Unit, San Diego, California; Fleet Training Center, San Diego; and as Equal Opportunity Advisor, Naval Base Coronado, California. He also served a 15-month Individual Augmentee tour to Afghanistan, where he led over 500 convoys as a Logistics Embedded Training Team member and served as Executive Officer for CJ7 (Force Integration and Training) in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.

He was selected for the Command Master Chief Program in 2009 and served as Command Master Chief aboard USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49); USS GERMANTOWN (LSD 42); Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Bahrain; and Naval Supply Systems Command. Additionally, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Command Master Chief for the Office of the Naval Inspector General.

Fleet Master Chief Myrick is a graduate of the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Equal Opportunity Advisor/Command Climate Specialist Course, National Defense University Keystone Course, Naval Postgraduate School Naval Senior Leaders Seminar, Naval Inspector General Hotline and Military