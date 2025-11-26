Ms. Mieke Eoyang was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy. The Cyber Policy office is responsible for establishing DoD cyberspace policy and strategy, providing guidance and oversight on DoD cyberspace activities, and managing DoD’s primary external relationships across the U.S. government, key domestic stakeholders, and our allies and partners.

Prior to that she was the Senior Vice President for the National Security Program at the think tank, Third Way, where she led their work on a wide range of national security issues including on foreign policy, Congress’ role in the national security policymaking process, non-proliferation, intelligence oversight, electronic surveillance, cybersecurity. She was the founder of the organization’s Cyber Enforcement Initiative which focused on improving the government’s efforts to impose consequences on the human behind malicious cyber activity.

Before joining Third Way, she was the Chief of Staff to Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) having previously served as the Subcommittee Staff Director for Intelligence Community Management on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. While there, she was the committee’s lead for cybersecurity, personnel management and worked on electronic surveillance reform, among other issues.

Prior to that, she served as the Defense Policy Advisor to Senator Edward M. Kennedy, advising him on all matters related to the Senate Armed Services Committee and Defense Appropriations during the Iraq War. Earlier in her career, she served as the lead Democratic Professional Staff Member on the House Armed Services Committee for the Military Personnel Subcommittee.

Ms. Eoyang received her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and her Bachelor’s Degree from Wellesley College.