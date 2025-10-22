Ronald W. Meyers

Ron Meyers is the Former Principal Director for the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD), African Affairs. In this capacity, he lead the development of U.S. defense policy and strategy to Africa, and represented the Department on policy matters to the continent. He has served in this position and other leadership roles in the office since 2018. During this period, Mr. Meyers also served as the Sr. Policy Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs from September 2020 to February 2021. His other positions in Policy include serving as, the Director for Partnership Policy & Strategy in DASD Security Cooperation, Senior Afghanistan Country Director in DASD Afghanistan, Pakistan & Central Asia, and Strategist in DASD Partnership Strategy and Stability Operations, the office he joined Policy in 2010.

Prior to joining Policy, Mr. Meyers was the Chief, Plans & Resources in the Armaments Cooperation Division of the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs). He oversaw the development of policy, negotiation of international agreements, and management of programs

in the acquisition field - skills cultivated earlier in various positions at the Executive Office of the President, U.S. Department of State, and World Bank where he played critical roles in the U.S. response to the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis, numerous trade agreements in the Asia-Pacific, and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, among other events following his entry into public service in 1997.

While in the private sector, Mr. Meyers pursued government contracting opportunities. He was an analyst for TECHPLAN Corporation advising clients on foreign acquisition and aerospace engagement issues, and a Consultant at the World Bank working East and Southeast Asia social development issues.

Mr. Meyers is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Award, among others, and holds a Master of Business Administration (Georgetown University), Master of Arts in Political Science (Northeastern University), and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (University of California, Santa Barbara).