Stephanie L. Possehl

Ms. Stephanie Possehl was the Acting Deputy Director for Engineering (DD, ENG) and Director of Engineering Policy and Systems within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. She served as the Department of Defense’s Chief Engineer for Advanced Capabilities. She set engineering policy for the DoD with a focus on embracing modern engineering best practices and driving technical rigor. She also lead DoD-wide communities of practice dedicated to advancing engineering practice and championing efforts such as digital engineering, modular open systems approach, and many traditional specialty engineering focus areas. She lead mission integration management and supports Major Defense Acquisition Programs through engineering and test assessments. She was the functional leader for the Engineering & Technical Management and Test & Evaluation acquisition workforces. She also had responsibility for the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office and Strategic Intelligence Analysis Cell.

Ms. Possehl has more than 25 years of Federal service with the Department of Defense, including program management positions with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) supporting Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and the Sea-Based Terminal program. Before joining MDA, she taught senior-level program management and systems engineering courses at the Defense Acquisition University. Her previous engineering and project management assignments were in support of the U.S. Navy STANDARD Missile Program Office and the Naval Surface Warfare Center/Dahlgren Division. She began her career as a contractor providing engineering support to DoD programs.

Ms. Possehl holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and a master of science in technology management, both from the University of Maryland. She is a member of the Acquisition Professional Community and is DAWIA Level 3 certified in Program Management and Engineering. She received the MDA Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service (2020), Navy Superior Civilian Service Award (2018), and Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award (2015).