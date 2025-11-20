Steven J. Morani, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment. In this capacity he serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment in the oversight of logistics policies, procedures, resourcing and effectiveness to provide the required materiel readiness to support the war fighter. His logistics portfolio includes maintenance, supply, distribution, international logistics, weapon system product support, and logistics workforce development. He assumed his current position in October 2020.

Mr. Morani previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel Readiness providing oversight of the Department’s $90 billion maintenance program. He also developed policies and procedures to ensure the Department meets statutory requirements to provide core depot level maintenance support of major weapon systems, military equipment and commodities.

Mr. Morani enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June 1983 as a heating and ventilation mechanic. In 1987 he was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Officer Training School program where he served in a variety of maintenance and logistics assignments at tactical, operational and strategic levels. After completing more than 28 years of active military service, he retired at the rank of colonel, last serving as the Chief, Materiel Support Division, Headquarters U.S. Air Force. He transitioned to the federal civilian service in June 2011.