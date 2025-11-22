Mr. Justin T. Johnson, formally a member of the Senior Executive Service, is performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. In this role he was responsible for establishing policy and guidance on the Department’s strategy for space warfighting, overseeing the implementation of the Defense Space Strategy, and ensuring alignment of space activities with broader Department and national strategies and policies. He also leads Departmental activities in international space cooperation.



Prior to his current position, Mr. Johnson most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, responsible for advising the Secretary on a range of issues including space, budget, reform, and Department management. Previously, Mr. Johnson served as a Special Assistant to Deputy Secretary of Defense as the Deputy Secretary’s lead for space issues. In this role Mr. Johnson oversaw the Space Working Group responsible for developing the proposal to establish the United States Space Force. Before joining the staff of the Deputy Secretary, Mr. Johnson worked in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and aided in the development of the administration’s budget proposals for Fiscal Year 2017 and Fiscal Year 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the Heritage Foundation as a defense budget analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Johnson worked on Capitol Hill for over a decade with a focus on defense, national security, and foreign policy.



Mr. Johnson holds a Masters of Arts in National Security from the U.S. Naval War College and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Covenant College.