Carmen M. Covelli-Ingwell

Ms. Covelli-Ingwell served as former Principal Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. She was responsible for the formulation of public affairs policies and strategies regarding the release of all Department of Defense (DoD) information to the public and news media. In this capacity, she serves as Chief Operating Officer for the DoD Public Affairs enterprise, which is comprised of more than 4,500 public affairs personnel worldwide including the Combatant Command Public Affairs Chiefs, Defense Information School, and Defense Media Activity. In addition, she assists in the execution and oversight of all public information, internal communications, and community relations programs in support of global operations.

Ms. Covelli-Ingwell previously served as the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Strategic Engagement where she connected the American public to their military. She oversaw policies and procedures governing the U.S. Armed Forces participation in public events and programs showcasing the skills, capabilities, and readiness of the U.S. military. Her office also coordinated strategic engagements between DoD leadership and veterans and military service organizations, businesses, think tanks, sports leagues, and provided production assistance to the entertainment industry.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Covelli-Ingwell served as the Director of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). During her time at NEH, she was detailed to the White House to serve as a Senior Advisor in the Office of Cabinet Affairs. She served in a variety of roles in the George W. Bush Administration, including Presidential Personnel, Cabinet Affairs, and the Press Office.

Ms. Covelli-Ingwell is a longtime board member of the Latino Leadership and Policy Forum. She is the co-producer of a non-violent educational cartoon, “The Fly Kids,” and she holds a utility patent. She received a bachelor’s degree in film and electronic media from California State University Long Beach. Ms. Covelli-Ingwell and her husband, retired LtCol Jonathan V. Ingwell, USMC, have four adult children.