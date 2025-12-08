Mr. Gregory Pejic, a member of the Senior Executive Service, served as the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Space Policy. In this capacity, Mr. Pejic supported the ASD (Space Policy) with the overall supervision of DoD policy for space warfighting, overseeing the implementation of the Defense Space Strategy, and ensuring alignment of space activities with broader Department and national strategies and policies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Pejic served as the Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and before that as the Special Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) where his portfolio included space policy, homeland defense, and management reform.

From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Pejic served in the Federal civil service as the Principal Director for Unity of Effort Integration at the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. While at DHS, he also volunteered as a Disaster Survivor Assistance Specialist for FEMA’s Surge Capacity Force, supporting response and recovery efforts for Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Pejic participated in the U.S. Intelligence Community’s Joint Duty Program at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), where he supported the Assistant Director for Systems and Resource Analyses as a Senior Analyst. He helped strengthen the Intelligence Community’s resource allocation process, led the Consolidated Cryptologic Program and Specialized Reconnaissance Programs portfolios for his team, and developed planning and programming guidance for overhead systems in the National Intelligence Program.

Mr. Pejic began his Federal civil service in 2006 as a Presidential Management Fellow at DHS’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer where he led resource allocation and performance management efforts in the border security mission space. Before converting to a permanent career position at DHS, he completed a developmental assignment in the Strategic, Defensive, and Space Programs Division at DoD’s Office of Program Analysis and Evaluation. In 2008, he served as the inaugural Homeland Security Fellow at the RAND National Security Research Division where he supported capabilities analysis for Project AIR FORCE.

Mr. Pejic holds a Bachelor of Arts (International Relations) from Tulane University (2003) and a Master of Public Policy (Economics) from Pepperdine University (2006). He also completed certificates in Comparative Political and Economic Systems from the Engalitcheff Institute at Georgetown University (2003) and in International Studies from the Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at the Johns Hopkins University (2014).