Retired General Daniel R. Hokanson served as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this capacity, he serves as a military adviser to the President, Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and was the Department of Defense’s official channel of communication to the Governors and State Adjutants General on all matters pertaining to the National Guard. He was responsible for ensuring the more than 453,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel are accessible, capable and ready to protect the homeland and provide combat ready resources to the Army and Air Force.

General Hokanson served previously as the Director of the Army National Guard, and earlier as the 11th Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

General Hokanson graduated from the United States Military Academy and served on active duty in Air Cavalry, Attack Helicopter and Aircraft Test organizations prior to joining the Oregon National Guard. He has commanded at the company, battalion and brigade combat team levels, and served as the 30th Adjutant General of the State of Oregon. General Hokanson also served as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Northern Command, and Vice Commander, U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. His combat deployments include Operations JUST CAUSE, ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREEDOM. He commanded the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Iraq and served as Chief of Staff for Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix in Afghanistan. General Hokanson was also a member of the United States World Helicopter Team and founded the National Guard’s first Military Assistance to Safety and Traffic (MAST) and Military Air Rescue Team (MART) program where he commanded nearly 100 air rescue and fire-fighting missions throughout the Pacific Northwest.

EDUCATION

1986 United States Military Academy, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering (Aerospace), West Point, New York

2000 Naval Postgraduate School, Master of Arts, International Security and Civil-Military Relations, Monterey, California

2001 United States Naval War College, Master of Arts, National Security and Strategic Studies, Newport, Rhode Island

2006 Harvard University, Senior Service College, National Security Fellowship Program, Cambridge, Massachusetts

ASSIGNMENTS

July 1986 - July 1987, Student, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (Fort Bragg); Aviation Officer Basic Course; Air Assault School; Initial Entry Rotary Wing Flight Training (Aeroscout); Fort Rucker, Alabama

July 1987 - August 1990, Executive Officer, later Scout Platoon Leader, later Flight Operations Officer and 3rd Infantry Brigade Aviation Liaison Officer, 2nd Squadron (RECON), 9th Cavalry, 7th Infantry Division (LIGHT), Fort Ord, California and the Republic of Panama

October 1990 - June 1991, Student, Aviation Officer Advanced Course and AH-64 Combat Aircraft Qualification Course, Fort Rucker, Alabama

June 1991 - October 1992, Assistant S3, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment (Attack), Apache Training Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas

October 1992 - June 1994, Commander, Company B, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment (Attack), 18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina

June 1994 - April 1995 Project Engineer, Aircraft Armament Test Division, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona

July 1995 - October 1995, Control Group (Ready Reserve)

October 1995 - September 1996, Aide-de-Camp, Office of The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, Salem, Oregon

October 1996 - September 1997, Operations Officer, 641st Medical Battalion (EVAC), Oregon Army National Guard, Salem, Oregon

October 1997 - December 1998, Aviation Operations Officer, Oregon Army National Guard, Salem, Oregon

December 1998 - June 1999, Student, Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California

July 1999 - July 2000, Plans Analyst, Program Analysis and Evaluation Division, National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia

July 2000 - June 2001, Student, College of Naval Command and Staff, Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island

June 2001 - June 2002, Executive Officer, 641st Medical Battalion (EVAC), Oregon Army National Guard, Salem, Oregon

June 2002 - June 2004, Deputy Director, Army Aviation, Headquarters State Area Regional Command, Oregon Army National Guard, Salem, Oregon

July 2004 - June 2005, Commander, 641st Medical Battalion (EVAC), Oregon Army National Guard, Salem, Oregon

July 2005 - July 2006, Student, Senior Service College Fellowship, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

August 2006 - July 2007, Chief of Staff, Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix V, Afghanistan

July 2007 - March 2008, Deputy Commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, Portland, Oregon

March 2008 - July 2010, Commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Multi-National Corps - Iraq, and Oregon Army National Guard, Portland, Oregon

August 2010 - August 2012, Deputy Director, J5, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado

August 2012 - July 2013, Director, Strategic Plans and Policy (J-5), National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia

August 2013 - August 2015, The Adjutant General, Oregon, Joint Force Headquarters, Oregon National Guard, Salem, Oregon

August 2015 - October 2016, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado

November 2016 – June 2019, Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

June 2019 – August 2020, Director, Army National Guard, Arlington, Virginia.

August 2020 – Present, Chief, National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia

SUMMARY OF JOINT ASSIGNMENTS

August 2006 - July 2007, Chief of Staff, Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix V, Afghanistan, as a Colonel

August 2010 - August 2012, Deputy Director, J5, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, as a Brigadier General

August 2012 - July 2013, Director, Strategic Plans and Policy (J-5), National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, as a Major General

August 2013 - August 2015, The Adjutant General, Oregon, Joint Force Headquarters, Oregon National Guard, Salem, Oregon, as a Major General

August 2015 - October 2016, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, as a Lieutenant General

November 2016 – June 2019, Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, as a Lieutenant General

August 2020 – Present, Chief, National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, as a General

FLIGHT INFORMATION

Rating: Command Pilot

Flight Hours: More than 2600; over 50 Combat Hours

Aircraft Flown: AH-64, OH-58, TH-55, UH-1, UH-60

Pilot wings from: Fort Rucker, Alabama

AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Distinguished Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster)

Distinguished Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster)

Defense Superior Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster)

Legion of Merit

Soldiers Medal

Bronze Star Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster)

Meritorious Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster)

Army Commendation Medal (with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters)

Army Achievement Medal (with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters)

Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters)

National Defense Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Service Star)

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with 2 Campaign Stars)

Iraq Campaign Medal (with 1 Campaign Star)

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Humanitarian Service Medal

Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with Silver Hourglass and M Device)

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (with Numeral 2)

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Army Meritorious Unit Commendation

Combat Action Badge

Master Army Aviator Badge

Air Assault Badge

Parachutist Badge

Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge

Army Staff Identification Badge

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant 28 May 1986

First Lieutenant 28 November 1987

Captain 1 November 1990

Major 30 October 1997

Lieutenant Colonel 24 July 2002

Colonel 2 August 2006

Brigadier General 22 December 2010

Major General 23 May 2013

Lieutenant General 15 August 2015

General 3 August 2020