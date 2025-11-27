General Glen D. VanHerck is Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). NORAD conducts aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning in the defense of North America. USNORTHCOM partners to conduct homeland defense, civil support, and security cooperation to defend and secure the United States and its interests.

General VanHerck is a graduate of the University of Missouri and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He has a diverse operational and training background that includes assignments in the F-15C, F-35A, B-2A, and B-1B with over 3,200 flight hours. He has served as an instructor pilot and flight examiner in the F-15C, B-2A, and T-6A. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructor in the F-15C and the B-2A.



He has commanded at the squadron, group and twice at the wing level, including the 325th Weapons Squadron, the 71st Operations Group, the 7th Bomb Wing, the 509th Bomb Wing. As a Major General, he commanded the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center. His staff assignments include tours as the Chief of the B-2 Program Element Monitor at Headquarters Air Combat Command, the Director of Operations at Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, the Director of Plans and Integration at U.S. Strategic Command, the Vice Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy (J5) at the Joint Staff, and the Vice Director of the Joint Staff.

Prior to his selection as Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, he was the Director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. In this capacity, he assisted the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in his role as advisor to the President and Secretary of Defense, coordinated and directed activities of the Joint Staff in support of the Chairman, and served as the Staff Inspector General.

His personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal.