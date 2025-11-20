HON Gillis is the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment. He served as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and Secretary of Defense on sustainment in the Department of Defense, and is the principal logistics official within the senior management. Mr. Gillis provides oversight of logistics policies, practices, and efficiencies to enable readiness across the Department of Defense. Mr. Gillis provides budgetary, policy, and management oversight of the Department of Defense’s real property portfolio. He is responsible for the Department’s planning, programs, and capacity to provide mission assurance through military construction, facilities investment, environmental restoration and compliance, installation and operational energy resilience, and occupational safety programs.

He previously served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Installations, Energy and Environment and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army, Installations, Energy and Environment. Prior to his roles in the Department of Defense, Mr. Gillis was a Director in the Energy Practice at the Scott Madden firm.

Mr. Gillis earned a M.B.A. from Emory University and a B.A. from Duke University.