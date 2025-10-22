Thomas (Tom) Muir was formerly appointed Interim Director, Administration and Management January 11, 2021. As former Director he is responsible for the day-to-day integration and oversight of aligned Defense Agencies and Field Activities and supports designated organizations and facilities in the National Capital Region and on the Pentagon Reservation.



The re-establishment of the Director, Administration and Management was directed by the Deputy Secretary of Defense as part of a reorganization of elements of the former Office of the Chief Management Officer. The responsibilities, functions and resources of the Directorate for Oversight and Compliance and the Directorate for Administration and Organizational Policy were realigned to DA&M. The DA&M also performs oversight responsibilities for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency and Washington Headquarters Services.



Mr. Muir remains the Acting Director and previously served as the Director, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) since April 15, 2019. WHS is the shared service provider for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and DoD components. WHS provides enterprise valued support and services focused on the mission of customers and delivers an exceptional customer experience. Mr. Muir is a career member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) since 2008.



Prior to joining the Department of Defense, Mr. Muir served in key positions delivering enterprise transformation at the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) in Washington, D.C. He was the SES Principal Executive Director for Enterprise Support Services from 2015-2018, integral to the Secretary’s MyVA transformation effort. He was accountable to optimize the organization and business processes of VA mission support functions to deliver world- class services for veterans and families. Most recently, he served as the SES Associate Executive Director for Acquisition Program Support from 2018-2019 providing direction and improving performance for acquisition workforce development, enterprise program management, business services, and management of the two VA Revolving Funds.



Mr. Muir served as the SES Deputy Under Secretary of Management from 2013-2015 for the National Cemetery Administration at VA. He led acquisition and procurement, construction, human capital management, training, information technology, communications, executive correspondence, records, public affairs, and history. He previously served as the SES Director of Personnel Security and Identity Management in the Office of Operations, Security, and Preparedness at VA from 2010-2013 where he supervised a broad program to ensure VA-wide compliance for Identity, Credential and Access Management. He was accountable for Personal Identity Verification, Personnel Security and Suitability, the Security Investigations Center, and the Secretary's major initiative to improve the preparedness of the Department to serve Veterans and their families during crisis.



Prior to joining VA, Mr. Muir served as the SES Director of the National Operations Center for the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. He was accountable for timely decision-making by the Secretary of Homeland Security; shared situational awareness across federal, state, and local agencies; and fusion of intelligence and law enforcement information to deter, detect, and defeat threats to the homeland and recover from natural and man-made disasters.



Mr. Muir served over 26 years with the U.S. Army, retiring in 2008 as a Colonel. His final assignment was at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he delivered and directed the full-spectrum, all-domain Command and Control Center. Other assignments included command and key staff positions in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany. He served in combat and peacekeeping operations in Panama, BosniaHerzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, and Kuwait. Joint assignments included U.S. Northern Command and Special Operations Command Europe. Awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, and the Air Medal with Valor Device. He was an Army aviator rated in the UH-60 and UH-1 aircraft.



Mr. Muir earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1982, a Master of Science in Military Arts and Sciences from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in 1993, and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2004.