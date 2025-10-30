Maureen Sullivan

Ms. Sullivan is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Sustainment). She is responsible for DoD’s policies and programs related to compliance with environmental laws; management of natural and cultural resources; cleanup of contaminated sites; fire and emergency services; green/sustainable buildings; installation emergency management; international environmental compliance and cleanup efforts; strategic sustainability planning; and planning to address emerging contaminants. Ms. Sullivan is also responsible for the DoD Native American program. She oversees the Armed Forces Pest Management Board, the Department of Defense Explosives Safety Board, the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), and the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP). Ms. Sullivan is the Department of Defense Federal Preservation Officer and represents the Secretary of Defense on the President’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Ms. Sullivan is a member of the General Services Administration’s Green Building Advisory Committee. She also represents the Department of Defense on the National Invasive Species Council and the Wildland Fire Leadership Council. Ms. Sullivan serves as the DoD Chief Environmental Review and Permitting Officer.

For the past 28 years, Ms. Sullivan has served in various leadership positions as a member of the Office of the Secretary of Defense environmental staff, and possesses wide ranging experience in numerous DoD environmental programs to include Pollution Prevention, Environmental Compliance, Historic Preservation, and the Clean Air Act.

From 2013 thru 2014, Ms. Sullivan served as the DoD member of the Federal Interagency Floodplain Management Task Force. From 2009 to 2012, Ms. Sullivan served as the Department of Defense member of the White House Interagency Climate Change Adaptation Task Force. She served as the DoD representative to the Office of Management and Budget Interagency Panel which negotiated the final Ozone and Particulate Matter National Ambient Air Quality Standards in 1997. She also served as the DoD Liaison to the President Clinton’s Council on Sustainable Development.

Ms. Sullivan was a member of the team that authored Executive Order 13148, “Greening the Government Through Leadership in Environmental Management,” which President Clinton signed on April 22, 2000. She also helped draft Executive Order 12856, "Federal Compliance with Right-to-Know Laws and Pollution Prevention Requirements." After President Clinton signed Executive Order 12856, she was detailed to the Office of the Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency, to guide initial implementation.

Her total DoD career spans 39 years. Prior to joining the Office of the Secretary of Defense, she held positions with the Defense Logistics Agency in Virginia, Michigan, Ohio and Germany where she worked in hazardous waste management, international environmental activities and pollution prevention. Ms. Sullivan has been a member of the Senior Executive Service since 2008.

Ms. Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.