Kim Herrington currently served as former Director for Industrial Base Acquisition Portfolio Management for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), a position in which he is returning after serving as the Acting Principal Director, Defense Pricing and Contracting (DPC) from November 2018 to November 2020. In this capacity, he is responsible for critically analyzing the U.S. defense acquisition process to provide practical recommendations for improvisations with key focus areas such as Trusted Capital, Microelectronics, and Industrial Policy.

Prior to his current position, Mr. Herrington served as the Acting Principal Director, Defense Pricing and Contracting where he was responsible for contract pricing and procurement policy matters within DoD, whose 30,000 contracting professionals spend over $300 Billion annually. In that role, he was the principal advisor to the USD (A&S) on acquisition and procurement negotiation strategies for all major weapon systems programs, and major automated information systems programs. He was responsible for assisting the USD (A&S) in the implementation of the Department’s operational priorities, including business reform initiatives to reduce operational costs and speed delivery to the warfighter. He oversaw business enterprise initiatives related to pricing; domestic, international, and contingency contract policy for DoD, and associated e-business solutions; and DoD procurement regulations.

Previously he was senior vice president and chief financial officer for Textron Systems. In this role, he was responsible for all the business’ financial activities including financial planning and analysis, accounting, financial reporting, and program financial control. Herrington led a team of over 200 finance personnel across the various operating units of Textron Systems. He was a member of the Textron Systems Executive Leadership Team and the Textron Finance Council. Herrington led activities to improve program management practices and was also a board member for the National Defense Industrial Association’s Integrated Program Management Division.

Before joining Textron Systems, Herrington spent more than seven years at Bell Helicopter, a Textron company. He served four years as director of Earned Value Management System (EVMS), and 3 years as vice president of Cost Management Integration. As VP CMI, he led Bell’s EVMS and Pricing & Estimating (P&E) organizations. For EVMS, Herrington was responsible for establishing and implementing the earned value management processes, systems, tools and reports used by program management on various Bell programs. While leading the P&E organization, which supported military and commercial programs for all business segments, he managed a large team responsible for annually submitting about 2,000 proposals valued in the billions of dollars.

Prior to his time with Textron, Herrington worked for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. In his 20 years at Lockheed Martin, he had a variety of earned value, cost management, financial, estimating and subcontract management roles. He began his career as a subcontract negotiator on the F-117A program and served 10 years on the F/A-22 program, most of that time as the estimating manager. He held senior manager finance roles on the C-130J and F-35 programs leading all the financial activities on those large programs.

Herrington earned a master of business administration degree in finance from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles.