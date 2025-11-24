Thomas D. Croci was sworn in as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia from February 3, 2020 to January 19, 2021. In this capacity, Mr. Croci oversaw all U.S. defense policy throughout the region, advancing U.S. national security interests through defense strategy development, security cooperation, contingency planning, and program oversight.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Croci served as the Deputy Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Staff Officer for a Joint Special Operations Task Force. From 2014-2018, Mr. Croci represented the 3rd Senatorial District, Suffolk County, in the New York State Senate. As a State Senator he was the Chairman of the Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee as well as the Chairman of the Senate Task Force on Counterterrorism and Public Protection. He also served as the elected Supervisor for the Town of Islip, New York from 2012-2014. Prior to entering elected office, Mr. Croci was the Vice President and owner of V1 Analytical Solutions.

In 2004, 2010, and 2013, Mr. Croci deployed to Afghanistan where he served in uniform as a Tactical HUMINT Team Lead for Naval Special Warfare and Joint Special Operations units. From 2005-2007 while on active duty, Mr. Croci served as the Senior Duty Officer in the White House Situation Room. Mr. Croci served as the Deputy Executive Secretary and Director of Strategy and Resources of the Homeland Security Council from 2007 – 2010. He continues to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Mr. Croci holds degrees from James Madison University (B.S.) and the New York Law School (J.D.). Mr. Croci is an alumni of the Aspen Institute Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership.

