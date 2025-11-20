Ms. Jennifer M. Stewart served as the Chief of Staff to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and was responsible for leading the Secretary of Defense’s executive staff and providing counsel and advice to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department.

Previously, Ms. Stewart served as both the majority and minority staff director at the House Committee on Armed Services for the Honorable William M. Thornberry. In this capacity, she was the principal staff advisor responsible for the formulation, passage, and enactment of annual defense authorization legislation, which covers all programs and activities at the Department of Defense as well as the national security programs at the Department of Energy. She was also responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all committee oversight and legislative operations.

Prior to her tenure as staff director, she served as senior advisor to General (ret.) Joseph F. Dunford, J.R. during his first term as Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this role, she was responsible for facilitating his relationships across the interagency and with Congress. She also co-led the Joint Staff’s presidential transition team to ensure the Chairman’s best military advice was accurately represented to the incoming administration and that the Joint Force remained apolitical.

Ms. Stewart started her career working in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Honorable John A. Boehner. In addition to serving as the policy advisor on all national security matters for Speaker Boehner, she also served in a similar role in assisting the Honorable Paul D. Ryan transition into his responsibilities as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Overall, she has eighteen years of public service, including over twelve consecutive years of work in senior national security positions.

Ms. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.