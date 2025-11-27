Confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December 2019 to January 20, 2021, the Honorable Dana Deasy was formly the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO). He was the primary advisor to the Secretary of Defense for matters of information management, information technology, and information assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems, critical satellite communications, navigation and timing programs, spectrum, and telecommunications.

Mr. Deasy has more than 38 years of experience leading and delivering large scale IT strategies in projects. He previously held several private sector senior leadership positions, most recently as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) of JPMorgan Chase. There, he was responsible for the firm’s technology systems and managed a budget of more than $9 billion and over 40,000 technologists supporting JPMorgan Chase’s Retail, Wholesale, and Asset Management businesses.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Deasy served as the Chief Information Officer and Group Vice President at BP and as CIO for General Motors North America, Tyco International, and Siemens Americas. He also held several senior leadership positions at Rockwell Space Systems Division, including as Director of Information Management for Rockwell’s space shuttle program.

He was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame in 2012 and the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals Hall of Fame in 2013, named Transformational CIO in 2017, and inducted into the 2019 Wash100 leaders.