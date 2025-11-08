General Gary L. Thomas served as the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps. A native of Austin, Texas, he graduated from the University of Texas and was commissioned in 1984. He previously served as the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources. General Thomas is a Naval Aviator and has served in several F/A-18 squadrons. He commanded VMFA-323 during Operation IRAQI FREEDOM while embarked aboard the USS CONSTELLATION (CV-64). He also commanded Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), and he served as the Commanding General, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing (Forward) in Afghanistan as well as the Commanding General, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

He has also served as Assistant Wing Commander of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, the Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, and as the Marine Corps Deputy Director of Operations. His joint assignments include service in the Joint Staff Strategic Plans Directorate (J-5) and in the Force Structure, Resources, Assessment Directorate (J-8). General Thomas is a graduate of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, the Navy Fighter Weapons School, Air Command and Staff College, and the National War College. He holds a M.S. in National Security Strategy from National Defense University