David F. Lasseter served as the Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). In this role he supported the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Assistant Secretary of Defense & Global Security by developing and overseeing the implementation of strategies and policies of all Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction policy issues, to include preventing the proliferation s of WMD-related materials; the DoD Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program; and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense; and, overseas Oceans Policy for the Department which includes advancing global mobility through freedom of navigation policy.



Prior to his appointment at the Department of Defense, David served as a Senior Executive at the Department of Justice as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs. In this position he managed the Department’s national security issues relative to Congress which included close coordination with the Department’s National Security Division; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; National Security Council; Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security; and the Intelligence Community.



Previously, David was a Director of Government Relations at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), working on the Defense and Aerospace team. There he managed congressional strategy for UTC’s business units Sikorsky Aircraft, Pratt & Whitney, and United Technologies Aerospace Systems. David was responsible for strategic guidance to UTC Corporate Headquarters and coordinating with multiple defense and aerospace companies across myriad programs and issues.



David served as former Congressman Blake Farenthold’s (TX-27) chief of staff managing three offices and all policy, financial, and administrative issues. David also served as former Congressman Jeff Miller’s (FL-1) military legislative assistant and counsel. In this position David managed the House Armed Services Committee issues including Congressman Miler’s chairmanship of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Unconventional Threats. He also managed homeland security, veterans’ affairs, intelligence, foreign policy, immigration, and judiciary issues.



Before working in Congress, David served on active duty with the Marine Corps Office of Legislative Affairs where he provided strategic coordination within Headquarters Marine Corps. David began his active duty Marine Corps career in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina with the 2nd Marine Division where he served multiple combat tours supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines.



David worked for United States Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama before attending Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in 2002. David received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law. David has attended various DOD schools and currently serves in the Marine Corps Reserve.



David resides in Arlington, VA with his wife Julie and son.