Terence G. Emmert

Terence Emmert served as the Principal Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities (DCTO(MC)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E). In this role, he supervises an organization whose mission is to accelerate the development and integration of new technology to maintain United States’ technological superiority. His responsibilities include identifying, incubating, and transitioning to the Military Services technologies, systems, and system of systems that close time-critical gaps in high-priority missions.

From October 2018 to April 2022, Mr. Emmert served as the Principal Deputy Director of Defense Research & Engineering for Advanced Capabilities. His responsibilities included the establishment of a Department of Defense (DoD) joint mission engineering capability and hypersonics transition office, overseeing systems engineering and developmental testing for major weapons programs, and executing experimentation and prototyping initiatives.

From February 2016 to September 2018, Mr. Emmert held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Materiel Readiness). In this role, he was the principal advisor to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) leadership on policies, procedures, and actions related to the materiel readiness of weapons and other materiel systems. He was responsible for developing and implementing acquisition and sustainment strategies, policies, and processes that provide the Warfighter with cost-effective weapon system readiness across the life cycle through an integrated defense industrial base.

In August 2009, Mr. Emmert rejoined the Federal Government as a Process Improvement Specialist with the Deputy Chief Management Office. In this capacity, he led logistics and maintenance improvement projects for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle fielding in Iraq and Afghanistan. Following this assignment, he became the Policy Team Lead, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Materiel Readiness), where he revamped regulations governing sustainment planning for all newly developed weapons platforms.

Mr. Emmett’s thirty-plus years of public and private service began as a Naval Aviator, where he served aboard various combatant ships. During this time, he was introduced to the acquisition process while serving in the United States Navy's operational test agency. Following his military service, he entered the private sector and pursued positions focused on improving engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain operations. His industry experience includes microelectronics, data storage systems and software, commercial aerospace, and building materials.

Mr. Emmert is a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and has a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering, and a Master of Science in Business Administration, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.