Former Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Gregory M. Kausner, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, was the Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. He was responsible for oversight of DSCA’s diverse portfolio of Security Cooperation programs and for working with external stakeholders to synchronize DSCA activities with foreign policy and national security objectives.

Prior to joining DSCA, Mr. Kausner served as a Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. From April 2013 to December 2015, he was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security and Security Assistance. In that capacity, he led two directorates within the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, charged with advancing U.S. national security interests through the formulation and execution of political-military policy; supervision of bilateral and multi-lateral security relationships; and oversight of security assistance to include compliance with the Conventional Arms Transfer Policy.

Prior to his appointment at State Department, Mr. Kausner was a Senior Professional Staff Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His portfolio included oversight of defense policy, security assistance, diplomatic security, counterterrorism, and intelligence.

As an officer in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Kausner piloted F-14A and F/A-18F aircraft in support of theater operations in the Asia-Pacific and two combat tours in Iraq. His shore assignments included the East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadron, VFA-106, and the Navy’s Office of Legislative Affairs. In his capacity as a Navy Reservist, he was mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, from December 2015 to September 2016, as the Deputy Director of the Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element, at Al Udeid, Qatar. His previous assignments were to the Office of Naval Intelligence, NR CNO Operations and Plans, and NR CNO Capabilities Assessment.

His awards and decorations include the Secretary of State's Award for Excellence in International Security Affairs, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal-Individual Action (with Combat V), Air Medal (Strike Flight), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He is a Council on Foreign Relations term member and a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Mr. Kausner received a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Delaware and a M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University.