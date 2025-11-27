Former Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Mr. David V. Trulio provided advice and counsel to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (USDP), and policy and managerial leadership to the Office of the USDP, the organization that leads the formulation and coordination of all national security policy within the Department of Defense.

In addition, Mr. Trulio serves as Executive Director of the Defense Policy Board, and, since December 2018, Mr. Trulio has been performing the duties of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Security Affairs), where he oversees policy issues related to the nations and international organizations of Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere.

Previously, Mr. Trulio served as a Vice President of Lockheed Martin International (LMI), where he simultaneously oversaw International Government Affairs in the Washington, DC, area, was responsible for day-to-day operations of LMI’s global headquarters, and served as Regional Executive for Latin America. Mr. Trulio joined Lockheed Martin from Raytheon Company, where he held multiple senior roles, including Director of Operations for Raytheon International, Inc.

Prior to Raytheon, Mr. Trulio was appointed by President George W. Bush to be a Special Assistant to the President and the Executive Secretary of the Homeland Security Council (HSC) at the White House. In that capacity, he was responsible for interagency and intra-White House policy coordination on homeland security matters, as well as day-to-day management and administration of the HSC staff. In 2007, Mr. Trulio led the team charged with drafting the significantly-updated National Strategy for Homeland Security, which was issued by President Bush in October 2007.

Mr. Trulio held additional roles earlier in his government career on the HSC staff and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. During the 2004 presidential campaign, Mr. Trulio was a member of the President’s policy team at campaign headquarters.

Prior to his government service, Mr. Trulio practiced corporate transactional law in Los Angeles, California, at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, the city’s oldest law firm. While there, he advised both closely-held private companies and multinational companies in the technology and industrial sectors.

Mr. Trulio earned a MBA degree from Harvard Business School; a JD degree from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a staff member and then Treasurer of the Columbia Law Review, and received a certificate from the Parker School of Foreign and Comparative Law; and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.