General Christopher G. Cavoli retired as the 19th Commander, U.S. European Command from July 1, 2022 - July 1, 2025 and the 20th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), July 4, 2022 - July 1, 2025. Gen.

Cavoli previously served as Commander of the consolidated U.S. Army Europe and Africa October 2020 through June 2022. From January 2018 until the consolidation, Gen. Cavoli served as the commander of U.S. Army Europe. Commissioned into the Infantry in 1987, Gen. Cavoli has served in a wide variety of positions throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. He’s commanded the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment; 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division; 7th Army Training Command; and 25th Infantry Division. He also served as the Deputy Commander of Regional Command West in Herat, Afghanistan, and as the Deputy Commanding General for Operations at the 82nd Airborne Division. Gen. Cavoli’s staff experience includes service as the Director for Russia on the Joint Staff; Deputy Executive Assistant for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Director of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Coordination Group. He has held fellowships at National Defense University, the George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies and the Army Chief of Staff’s Strategic Studies Group. Gen. Cavoli is a Foreign Area Officer with a concentration on Eurasia, and speaks Italian, Russian and French. He holds degrees from Princeton University and Yale University. His awards include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Ranger Tab and Master Parachutist’s wings.