Vice Adm. Jon Hill is a native of Texas, born and raised on Fort Bliss. A Surface Warfare Officer, designated as an Engineering Duty Officer, he is a graduate of Saint Mary’s University. He earned his Master of Science in Applied Physics and Ordnance Engineering from Naval Postgraduate School.

In June 2019, Hill became the 11th director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). In this capacity, he oversees the MDA's global mission to develop, deliver, and sustain layered capabilities to defend deployed forces, the United States, allies and friends against ballistic missile attacks in all phases of flight.

Admiral Hill’s first Flag Officer tour was Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS). In this role, he was accountable for developing and certifying the deployment of all surface ship combat control systems, radars, missiles, launchers, electronic warfare, naval gunnery systems, and surface and subsurface anti-submarine warfare mission capabilities within the Fleet and joint force.

Hill previously served as the Deputy Director, Missile Defense Agency. Other leadership and acquisition engineering positions include AEGIS Shipbuilding (PMS 400), Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division and Port Hueneme Division, PEO Theater Surface Combatants, and on the Assistant Secretary of the Navy staff for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A).

He also served on the JOINT Staff (J-6), U.S. Army Staff for Missile Systems, and as a senior fellow on the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group (CNO SSG XXVII). He served as Technical Director for AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense then as AEGIS Combat Systems Major Program Manager (MPM) responsible for delivering Naval Integrated Fire Control and Counter Air (NIFC-CA) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capabilities to forces afloat.

Personal awards include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal (two awards), the Legion of Merit (two awards), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the U.S. Army Commendation Medal, the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards) and the Navy Achievement Medal (two awards).