Former Assistant Director for Biotechnology in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering

Dr. Alexander Titus was the Assistant Director (AD) for Biotechnology within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD(R&E)). As the AD for Biotechnology, Dr. Titus was the technical and oversight lead for all relevant research and engineering matters across the biotechnology portfolio, and is responsible for developing the department’s biotechnology roadmap.

Prior to OUSD(R&E), Dr. Titus was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company focused on working with the defense & security communities on organizational priorities related to advanced analytics and digital modernization. Before consulting, Dr. Titus held a number of roles as a data scientist at In-Q-Tel, Amazon, and Dartmouth College, where his work focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications in biology, cyber security, and speech and audio processing. Dr. Titus was also a member of the 2018 cohort of the Emerging Leaders in Biosecurity (ELBI) Fellowship through the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Dr. Titus holds a Ph.D. in Quantitative Biomedical Sciences from the Guarini School of Graduate & Advanced Studies at Dartmouth College, where his work focused on computational epigenetics of cancer and AI/ML applications in biology. He also holds dual BS/BA in biochemistry and biology with an emphasis on quantitative analysis, from the University of Puget Sound.