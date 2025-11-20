Former Technical Director for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Dr. Matthew Daniels was the inaugural Technical Director for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering. In this role he oversaw and focused the department's AI/ML research portfolio, architects future capabilities, engaged the research and technology organizations of U.S. allies, and advised the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Previously, Matt served as advisor to the Director of Net Assessment in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. His work focused on U.S. space programs and artificial intelligence at the whole-enterprise level for DoD. He was also a senior technical advisor in the office of the NASA Administrator. Outside of the U.S. government, he has had academic affiliations at MIT, Stanford, and Georgetown.