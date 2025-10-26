Mr. Michael Olmstead served as the Director of the Strategic Intelligence and Analysis Cell for the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering. The office is responsible for identifying current and projected capability shortfalls and evaluating future concepts and systems to address the developing threat capabilities and identify technology investments necessary to defeat advanced threats. He was assigned as the first director of the Office of Net Technical Assessment in June 2015.

From 2012 through 2015 he reported to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering, as the chief of staff for the Research, Development, and Acquisition Task Force, performing similar duties as the Office of Net Technical Assessment. His initial assignment in the office of Secretary of Defense was to the joint operations support office under the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as the associate director for Joint Integration. In this role he worked with the Joint Staff and Combatant Commanders to align the military needs process to better inform the acquisition community.

Mr. Olmstead’s career includes 28 years of active service as a naval officer. At sea his military assignments included duties aboard frigates, destroyers, cruisers and afloat staffs in the Mediterranean, Arabian Gulf and Pacific. Ashore he served on the U.S. Navy Staff in the then newly established CNO Operations Group known as Deep Blue, and on the Joint Staff in both the J5 and J8 directorates. He has held operational commands at sea as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces homeported in Japan and ashore in command of a Joint Task Force in Iraq.

Mr. Olmstead is a 1981 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in Oceanography and holds a Master of Science degree in Physics from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.