Kevin M. Fahey

HON Fahey formerly served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD(A)). In this position, he advised the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)), the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Defense on matters relating to the Department of Defense Acquisition System, acquisition program management, and the development of strategic, space, intelligence, tactical warfare, command and control, and business systems.



Before assuming his position as ASD(A), Mr. Fahey was employed with Cypress International, Inc. in Alexandria, Virginia as Vice President, Combat Vehicles and Armaments following a 34-year civil service career culminating with his retirement on December 1, 2015 from the Senior Executive Service.



Mr. Fahey was selected for the Senior Executive Service in February 2000. Effective June 1, 2014, Mr. Fahey assumed the duties as the Executive Director, System of Systems Engineering and Integration Directorate, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology).



Mr. Fahey previously served as the Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems at Warren, MI, as well as the Deputy Program Executive Officer Ammunition, Senior Technical Executive for Close Combat Armament Systems, Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center, at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ. Mr. Fahey also served as the Deputy Project Manager, Crusader and the Chief of the Systems Engineering and International Division for the Crusader Program, the Future Armored Resupply Vehicle (FARV) Program Development Project Officer and Chief of Systems Engineering, the U.S. delegate to the international 155mm Joint Ballistic Working Group and the M119 Development Project Officer.



Mr. Fahey, a native of Massachusetts, entered civil service in 1981 following graduation from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering/Operations Research. Upon graduation from college, Mr. Fahey attended the Quality and Reliability intern program at the DARCOM Intern Training Center, Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Fahey has been the recipient of multiple awards and honors to include the Presidential Distinguished Rank Award, Exceptional Civilian Service Award (2nd award), Meritorious Civilian Service Award, and Superior Civilian Service Award. He has been inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, Ancient Order of Saint Christopher, Honorable Order of Samuel Sharpe, Honorable Order of Saint Maurice, Honorable Order of Saint George, Distinguished Order of Saint Martin, and Bronze Order of the Fleury Medal. He currently resides in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife, Judy. He has two sons, Keegan and Mackenzie, and a grandson, Declan.