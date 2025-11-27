Retired Adm. Craig Faller is a native of Fryburg, Pennsylvania and 1983 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He is also a 1990 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School with a Master’s in National Security Affairs (Strategic Planning).



At sea, he served as reactor electrical division officer, electrical officer and reactor training assistant aboard USS South Carolina (CGN 37); operations officer aboard USS Peterson (DD 969); station officer aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65), and executive officer of USS John Hancock (DD 981). As commanding officer of USS Stethem (DDG 63), he deployed to the Arabian Gulf and participated in maritime interception operations in support of United Nations sanctions against Iraq. During his tour as commanding officer of USS Shiloh (CG 67), he assisted victims of the devastating tsunami off Indonesia. Finally, as commander, John C. Stennis Strike Group/Carrier Strike Group 3, he deployed to the Middle East supporting Operations New Dawn (Iraq) and Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).



Ashore, Faller served as an D1G prototype staff officer at the Nuclear Power Training Unit at Ballston Spa, NY; action officer in Navy Strategy and Concepts Branch (N513); legislative fellow on the staff of Senator Edward M. Kennedy; program manager, Surface Nuclear Officer Programs and Placement; executive assistant to Commander, U.S. Pacific Command; executive assistant to Commander, U.S. Central Command; executive assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations; commander, Navy Recruiting Command; director of operations (J3) U.S. Central Command; chief of Navy Legislative Affairs; and senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense.



Faller has earned various personal, unit, service and campaign awards.