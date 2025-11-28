Victorino G. Mercado

Vic Mercado is the Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities. He was responsible for advising the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy on national security and defense strategy; the forces, contingency plans, and associated posture necessary to implement the defense strategy; nuclear deterrence and missile defense policy; and security cooperation plans and policies. Mr. Mercado ensured that the Department's program and budget decisions support and advance senior DoD leaders' strategic direction, especially as articulated in defense planning guidance.

Prior to being confirmed by the Senate and appointed to his current position, Mr. Mercado served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans and Posture after retiring from the U.S. Navy in November 2018.

A former Navy surface warfare officer, he served aboard a variety of cruisers and destroyers, culminating with command of USS Decatur (DDG 73) during an accelerated deployment with the John C. Stennis Battle Group in support of Operation Enduring Freedom - Afghanistan and United Nations sanctions on Iraq. He also commanded Destroyer Squadron 21 with additional duties as sea combat commander for the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group.

Ashore, he completed a tour with the Navy's engineering and acquisition community as the command, control, communications and intelligence warfare systems engineering manager for the AEGIS Program Manager (PMS 400), served as an action officer and vice director, Navy Staff for Staff Operations and Special Events on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, as the national defense legislative fellow for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and