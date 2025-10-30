The Honorable James N. Stewart was formerly Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

Mr. Stewart was sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs on October 22, 2018. In this capacity, Mr. Stewart serves as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness on all matters relating to Civilian and Military Personnel Policies, Reserve Integration, Military Community and Family Policy, and Total Force Planning and Requirements. Additionally, he exercises day-to-day supervision of the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Defense Commissary Agency.



Prior to beginning his tenure as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Mr. Stewart served as the Economic Development Committee Chair, North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by appointment of Governor Pat McCrory. In that position he provided advice, counsel, and recommendations to the General Assembly, the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs, and other state agencies on initiatives, programs, and legislation that would increase the role that North Carolina’s military installations, the National Guard, and Reserves play in America’s defense strategy.



Mr. Stewart retired from the United States Air Force as a Major General after 37 years of service in the active and reserve components. He is a command pilot with over 4,700 hours of flight time with experience in five different air frames. During his military service, Mr. Stewart held leadership positions at the unit, group, wing, Major Command, and Office of the Secretary of Defense levels. His last military position was in the Office of the Secretary of Defense serving as the Military Executive Officer for the Reserve Forces Policy Board.



Mr. Stewart is a distinguished graduate of the Auburn University ROTC program and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology/Criminology from Auburn University. He also holds a Master of Science degree in General Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, Fort McNair, Washington D.C.